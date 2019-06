According to reports on June 15, solo artist Jeon So Mi will be making a guest appearance on the next episode of JTBC's 'Idol Room'!

During the recording, Jeon So Mi reportedly performed her solo debut title track "Birthday", and shared various stories from her solo debut preparations. She also seemed to get along with 'Idol Room's MCs Jung Hyung Don and Defconn very well!



You can watch Jeon So Mi's appearance on 'Idol Room' next week on June 18!