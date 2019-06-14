Check out individual boy group member brand values for the month of June!

According to the Korea Institute of Corporate Reputation on June 15, BTS members have once again topped individual boy group member brand values based on big data analysis, for the month of June.

From May 13 through June 14, 2019, the Institute analyzed big data involving 527 individual boy group members and determined that once again, 1st place went to BTS's Jimin with an overwhelming 14,007,590 points. Jimin has consistently maintained his #1 ranking in individual boy group member brand values for the past 5 months from February until now, after Wanna One member Kang Daniel became exempt from the analysis in January of this year.

In 2nd place came BTS member V with 10,523,382 points. V has also steadily maintained his #2 ranking in individual boy group member brand values for the past 6 months. BTS member Jungkook, who was 4th place last month, rose back up to 3rd place for the month of June with 8,603,239 points.

From 4th through 10th place are: AB6IX's Lee Dae Hwi, HOTSHOT's Sungwoon, BTS's Jin, TVXQ's Yunho, AB6IX's Park Woo Jin, NU'EST's Minhyun, and BTS's RM.