Singer-songwriter So Soo Bin makes debut with refreshing R&B single 'Full Of You'

Singer-songwriter So Soo Bin has just released his debut EP 'Wave'.



On June 30, he released not only the album, but the music video for the EP's title track "Full Of You," a gentle love song that pairs his trendy indie vocals with a warm R&B melody.



The music video, which features him singing to the object of his affection in the presence of other friends, was directed by 96wave, who also directed music videos for GRAY, Woo Won Jae, and SAAY. The single, however, was written and composed by So Soo Bin himself.



Meanwhile, So Soo Bin is one of the latest additions to indie label Magic Strawberry Sound, which also houses Cheeze, 10CM, and more.



Check out the full music video for "Full Of You" above!