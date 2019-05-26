Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Posted by porst AKP STAFF 26 days ago

BTS announce the arrival of their world tour pop-up store in London



BTS have announced that they will have a pop-up store in London that will be opening in just a few days.

The store opening signals BTS' upcoming arrival and tour dates at Wembley Stadium in early June. It will feature new merch designs like the London Signature T-shirts, and the store will also be giving out free BTS drawstring bags to the first two hundred visitors of the store every day it is open.

BTS will be making history in London as the first ever Korean artists to headline at Wembley Stadium.

Be sure to check out the 2019 BTS pop-up store, which will be open every day from 10:00-20:00 BST from May 28th to June 3rd on 89 1/2 Worship Street!




  1. (Bangtan Boys) BTS
adnirvs 26 days ago
26 days ago

BigHit's marketing strategy is one for every textbooks! They are brilliant at it. BTS is making millions and BH is making sure that it stay like that.

NemuriNezumi 26 days ago
26 days ago

dem prices tho...

