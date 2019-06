We are a day away from the start of 'TWICE World Tour 2019 TWICELIGHTS'!

The JYP Entertainment girl group is starting the summer with a world tour. They've been heightening excitement for the big event with teaser images. Following the individual cuts, the 9 members have finally come together as a group, radiating even more charisma together.

The first 'TWICELIGHTS' show is scheduled in Seoul on May 25.