NCT 127's album tops iTunes charts in 23 countries!

NCT 127's new album has topped iTunes charts.

Just a day ago on May 24, NCT 127 dropped their 4th mini album 'NCT #127: We Are Superhuman' that features the title song "Superhuman", accompanied by a mesmerizing MV.

The album already ranked #1 on iTunes in 23 countries, including USA, Mexico, Brazil, Chile, Peru, Greece, Russia, Japan, Indonesia, Hong Kong, Vietnam, Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore, Philippines, UAE, India, Brunei, Kazakhstan, Bahrain, Mauritius, Lebanon, and Kyrgyzstan.



Congratulations to NCT 127! What do you think of their new song and MV?

