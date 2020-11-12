CNBLUE look on 'Then, Now and Forever' in MV teaser

CNBLUE have dropped their music video teaser for "Then, Now and Forever".



In the MV teaser, CNBLUE slowly look back on the past. "Then, Now and Forever" is the title song of the trio's eighth mini album 'Re-Code', which is set to drop on November 17 KST.



Watch CNBLUE's "Then, Now and Forever" MV teaser above, and let us know what you think in the comments below.