Posted by KayRosa AKP STAFF 30 minutes ago

ITZY brings you a lovely version of 'Not Shy' in hanbok version dance practice!

ITZY has treated fans with a special dance practice video.

At midnight of September 6 KST, the group revealed a 'hanbok version' dance practice video featuring the girls dancing to "Not Shy" in the Korean traditional garment. The decision had been made using a poll, which showed that 33% of the fans wanted this version over four other choices, including 'magical girls', 'highteen', 'pajamas', and 'YOLO'.

With each member dressed in a different color combination, ITZY wishes everyone a happy autumn (Chuseok)! Do you think ITZY looks stylish in these traditional dresses?

Yeji and Lia

my favvvv

