Amber celebrates f(x)'s 11th debut anniversary with group photo of all five members

Amber has posted an image for f(x)'s 11th debut anniversary.

September 5th marks the SM Entertainment girl group's 11th anniversary since their debut back in 2009 with "LA chA TA". On this day, Amber took to Instagram and posted an image from their early rookie days, featuring all five original members.

With the photo, she wrote: "Happy 11th. thank u MeU. Vic Mom, Puppy Sunyoung, Lil Brother Ssul, Princess Soojung."

Under this post, Krystal also commented with a purple heart, signaling her love for f(x) and their fans. Although group has not been officially active since 2015, fans are celebrating their continued bond and future activities of individual members.

Congratulations to f(x) on their anniversary!