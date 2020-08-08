VICTON's Seungwoo unveils the first M/V teaser for "Sacrifice"

VICTON's Seungwoo has revealed the first M/V teaser for "Sacrifice" from his upcoming 1st mini-album 'Fame'.



Just a day ahead of his solo debut, Seungwoo revealed the first music video teaser for "Sacrifice". "Sacrifice" is the title track of 'Fame', and it's a high energy track with electronic, R&B, and hip hop influences. Seungwoo wrote the lyrics of this song, as well as all the other tracks within this album.

Seungwoo will be making his solo debut with his 1st mini-album 'Fame' on August 10 at 6 PM KST. Check out the teaser above and his track preview for "Sacrifice" here if you missed it.