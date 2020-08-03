TXT reveal Japanese single 'DRAMA' teaser + to release original Japanese song for anime 'Black Clover' OP

On August 3, TXT unveiled the teaser for their upcoming 2nd Japanese single 'DRAMA'.

In the teaser, the members transform into volleyball players exuding youthful vibes as refreshing as the song itself.

In addition, the group will also be releasing their first original song ‘Everlasting Shine’ to be included in the single. ‘Everlasting Shine’ has also been decided as the opening theme of popular TV Tokyo anime ‘Black Clover’. The theme song will start airing from September 1.

In regards to ‘Everlasting Shine’, TXT said, “We are really happy to have our first original Japanese song! ‘Everlasting Shine’ is a song that talks about while the reality might not go the way you want, in order to make a bright future, you have to go over obstacles after obstacles. We hope that you will enjoy our opening song that has the same theme of as Black Clover which is ‘Don’t give up on your dreams’.”

Meanwhile, 'DRAMA' will be released on August 19.