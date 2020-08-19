TREASURE share quirky and fun facts about themselves with 'NewsAde'

Rookie boy group TREASURE met up with contents platform 'NewsAde' for their first ever 'Writing Profile' interview!

Through 'Writing Profile', the 12 members of TREASURE got to share some basic, fun, and quirky facts about themselves, approaching fans on a more personal level. The boys began with simple questions like, "What is your name?", "When is your birthday?", "What is your blood type?", etc.

The members then also answered questions such as "What is your hobby?", "What is your specialty?", "What is your favorite food?", and more!

Watch TREASURE's first ever collaboration video with 'NewsAde', above!