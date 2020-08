HyunA has released a new set of stark, red-lit concept images for her new single, "Good Girl"!

Pulling off a medley of smooth and confident facial expressions, HyunA gives a shoutout to all of her fellow "Good Girl"s as she gears up for her return. Her new single is set for release this August 26 at 6 PM KST, serving as a precursor to even more music coming later this year.



Can't wait to hear HyunA's "Good Girl"!