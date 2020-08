Stray Kids has unveiled a new teaser for "Any".

Based on the teaser, the dark visuals contrast with the bright and upbeat rhythm of the song. The title "Any" is a homophone with the Korean word for "no", which adds more depth to the meaning. Previously, the boy group revealed individual teaser images for the repackaged album, titled 'IN生'.

What do you think about this preview for the track? 'IN生 (IN LIFE)' will be released on September 14 at 6 PM KST!