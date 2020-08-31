Jamie (Park Ji Min) unveils a fun MV teaser for her upcoming single 'Numbers (feat. Changmo)'

Jamie (Park Ji Min) is ready for her comeback with her new single "Numbers" as she drops the MV teaser. Her upcoming single features the musician Changmo.

On September 1st, Jamie released her MV teaser for her upcoming single featuring Changmo. In the MV, there are people surrounding a door as Jamie appears in a room decorated for a party. Soon, the guests enter the house and Jamie sings the chorus part of her song.

The new song will drop on September 3 at 6 PM KST. So stay tuned for the release in less than three days!