Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 2 days ago

Former Neon Punch members Baekah, Dayeon, & Iaan tease their sexy transformation as new group XUM in debut teaser films

AKP STAFF

Former Neon Punch members Baekah, Dayeon, and Iaan have returned as a brand new girl group, XUM!

Shedding their spunky, vibrant group image from their Neon Punch days, Baekah, Dayeon, and Iaan have decided to undergo a 180 degree transformation as a powerful and sexy female trio. Earlier this month, Neon Punch and XUM's label A100 Entertainment officially announced Neon Punch's disbandment due to various circumstances, instead promising Baekah, Dayeon, and Iaan's re-debut. 

Now, it looks like the XUM members are ready to kick off their debut promotions full swing in their alluring individual teaser films, above and below. 

XUM will be releasing their 1st single "DDALALA" on August 25 at 6 PM KST.

  Neon Punch
misc.
