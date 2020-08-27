BLACKPINK release D-Day poster as they're ready to drop "iCE Cream" with Selena Gomez

BLACKPINK has revealed the D-Day poster for their "iCE Cream" with Selena Gomez.

There are only a few hours left for the dazzling girl group to drop their single with Selena Gomez. BLACKPINK has been consistently kept fans waiting and guessing about their single. Finally, there are only a few hours left! The final teaser poster features all beautiful five girls as they look colorful and sweet as they are ready to make a grand entrance.





Stay tuned for the full drop of the song and MV later today on August 28 KST!