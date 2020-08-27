23

9

News
Posted by haydn-an AKP STAFF 37 minutes ago

BLACKPINK release D-Day poster as they're ready to drop "iCE Cream" with Selena Gomez

AKP STAFF

BLACKPINK has revealed the D-Day poster for their "iCE Cream" with Selena Gomez.

There are only a few hours left for the dazzling girl group to drop their single with Selena Gomez. BLACKPINK has been consistently kept fans waiting and guessing about their single. Finally, there are only a few hours left! The final teaser poster features all beautiful five girls as they look colorful and sweet as they are ready to make a grand entrance.

Stay tuned for the full drop of the song and MV later today on August 28 KST!

  1. BLACKPINK
2 2,596 Share 72% Upvoted

2

thealigirl85,186 pts 27 minutes ago 0
27 minutes ago

just 13 more hours~~

Share

-1

Mei_Matsumoto-18,922 pts 31 minutes ago 0
31 minutes ago

[+] This user has a poor community rating, click here to read this comment.

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND