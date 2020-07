Mydoll Entertainment uploaded the music video teaser #4 for Pink Fantasy's "Shadow Play" on July 10th.

The music video teaser is of the member Harin. She appears wearing a floral eye cover as she seems to be sitting alone in a desert. Behind her, there are red mesh cloths flowing in the wind adding to the mystery of the theme of the video.

Pink Fantasy will release their single on July 14th. Stayed tuned for more updates.