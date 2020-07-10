Netizens debate if JYP's new girl group should be considered a Kpop group or a Jpop group

JYP Entertainment's nine-member girl group, NiziU, is quickly gaining fame in Japan. They released their first digital single "Make you happy" last month on June 30th and have ranked number one on the digital single daily chart of the Oricon charts. They also have ranked number one in the weekly ranking from June 29th to July 5th.



NiziU is a girl group produced by JYP Entertainment and Sony Music Entertainment. They started the project last July and created the group through the 'Nizi Project' and the entire members are Japanese. NiziU is being called the Japanese TWICE because they produced this group using the same production method of JYP Entertainment's TWICE.



While TWICE members were chosen through the show 'Sixteen' which aired on Mnet, the NiziU members were chosen through the 'Nizi Project' which aired on the Japanese channel NihonTV. The group successfully grabbed the attention of many people even before their debut because of the show. They have the same number of members as TWICE and J.Y. Park took charge of the album production along with the production of their debut song.





NiziU is currently the most popular girl group in Japan and their popularity maybe thanks to the rise in popularity of Kpop among the Japanese people. However, many netizens wonder if NiziU is truly a Kpop group or would they be considered a Jpop group since all the members are Japanese and they mainly promote in Japan.

Netizens commented:

"I don't think this is any benefit to Korea, it only lets JYP Entertainment earn money."

"Would you really call this group Kpop group? They sing in Japanese and promote in Japan. Even their members are all Japanese."



"I think this article should say that NiziU is a Sony Entertainment group since J.Y. Park only helped. They're not really part of JYP Entertainment."



"I bet you few years down the line, the Japanese people will say Kpop copied Jpop if we continue down this way."



"Basically, J.Y. Park shared his methods in producing girl groups. They shouldn't be considered Kpop group."





