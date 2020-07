A Pink's Eunji is scheduled to release her 4th mini-album 'Simple' on July 15th.

On July 9 KST, she has released a track trailer 01 teaser titled "Simple is the best". In the teaser, Eunji appears in an all-white room preparing to paint something. She is wearing a classic white buttoned-down shirt and jeans looking as innocent as ever.

Stayed tuned for the release of Eunji's album 'Simple'.