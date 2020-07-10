BLACKPINK's Lisa puts on an awesome dance performance to Chris Brown and Young Thug's "City Girls"

Lisa has put out another performance video!

On July 10 KST, the BLACKPINK member took to her personal YouTube account to release a dance performance set to the single "City Girls" by Chris Brown and Young Thug. In the video, she performs a choreography by Cheshir Ha, who also choreographed Lisa's previous dance performance to "Malamente" and "Mushroom Chocolate." Lisa isn't alone as she is joined by Cheshir Ha, Vata, and Yehwan Kim in the choreography.

Check out the performance above!

