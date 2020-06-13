Weki Meki reveal 'Hide and Seek' album highlight medley

Weki Meki have dropped the highlight medley for their upcoming album 'Hide and Seek'.



The teaser video features the Weki Meki members as they play hide and seek with a magical circle along with previews of their title song "Oopsy", "Moya Moya", "The Paradise", "Youniverse", and "Dazzle Dazzle". The girl group's third mini album 'Hide and Seek' drops on June 18 KST.



Check out Weki Meki's 'Hide and Seek' highlight medley above!



