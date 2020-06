Former X1 member Kim Woo Seok is a force to be reckoned with in his performance MV for "Red Moon".

The multitalented solo artist shows that he's got it all as he performs in his newest solo track "Red Moon". Whether it's expressive visuals or powerful moves, Woo Seok's got it all and more as he makes a strong impression on his fans.

Check out the video above. Kim Woo Seok came back with his title track "Red Moon" on May 25th with 'GREED'.