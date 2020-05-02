K-Tigers Zero competed on the May 2nd 'Park Sung Chul vs Park Hyun Bin' special of 'Immortal Song'!



For their first performance on 'Immortal Song', the co-ed, martial arts group covered Park Sang Chul's hit song "A Man in the Harbor", and with their kicks and punches, impressed the audience. K-Tigers Zero stated, "With the Taekwondo that we've done so far, we'll transform 'A Man in the Harbor' into a new version of our own."



Though K-Tigers Zero were the last group to perform, they went on to take the #1 spot. Congrats to K-Tigers Zero!





<span id="selection-marker-start" class="redactor-selection-marker"></span><span id="selection-marker-end" class="redactor-selection-marker"></span>