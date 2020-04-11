Upcoming Starship group CRAVITY 'Break all the Rules' in debut MV teaser

4

CRAVITY have dropped their music video teaser for "Break All the Rules"!

The teaser starts with the CRAVITY members and a magical cube that sends them all into their own boxes until they break out. "Break All the Rules" is the title song of the upcoming Starship Entertainment group's debut album 'Hideout: Remember Who We Are', which drops on April 14 KST.

What do you think of CRAVITY's MV teaser?

