TXT has revealed a mysterious teaser video for their impending comeback release 'The Dream Chapter: ETERNITY'.

The Big Hit Entertainment group has fans looking forward to their growth after announcing that they would make a comeback soon. Although the teaser video doesn't give away much, fans now know the title of the release as well as the release date, which is set for May 18th at 6 PM KST.

Are you excited for TXT's comeback? Stay tuned for more details.