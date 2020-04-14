Rocket Punch flawlessly cover BTS's 'Boy In Luv' on 'Dancing Idol'

Rocket Punch proved that they can ace every concept with their 'Dancing Idol' performance of BTS's "Boy In Luv" which was uploaded on April 14 on the official SBS Kpop YouTube channel.

The girls brought out their swagger as they hit all their moves in black jeans and ties. Although the group is known for their cute and bright image, they proved that they can take on girl crush concepts as well.

Check out their performance above! The first episode of 'Dancing Idol' will air on SBS's Kpop YouTube channel on April 18 at 8 pm KST.