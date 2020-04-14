11

Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

Rocket Punch flawlessly cover BTS's 'Boy In Luv' on 'Dancing Idol'

 Rocket Punch proved that they can ace every concept with their 'Dancing Idol' performance of BTS's "Boy In Luv" which was uploaded on April 14 on the official SBS Kpop YouTube channel. 

The girls brought out their swagger as they hit all their moves in black jeans and ties. Although the group is known for their cute and bright image, they proved that they can take on girl crush concepts as well.

Check out their performance above! The first episode of 'Dancing Idol' will air on SBS's Kpop YouTube channel on April 18 at 8 pm KST.

naazy1,460 pts 45 minutes ago
45 minutes ago

Show em what you got girls!! Man I always love it when girls show the world that yeah they can perform dance routines which people usually expect just boys to do

