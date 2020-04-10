Gong Hyo Jin exposes her cooking skills by resorting to additives for her flavorless(?) kimchi jjigae

On the April 10 broadcast of MBC's 'I Live Alone', singer/actress Son Dam Bi and her crew of girlfriends including actresses Jung Ryeo Won, Gong Hyo Jin, and interior designer Kim Soo Mi wrapped up their surprise home birthday party by grilling meat on the floor!

While the ladies indulged on delicious grilled samgyeopsal, the oldest unnie Gong Hyo Jin decided to try her hand at a classic Korean soul food dish - kimchi jjigae. Soon afterward, the lovely Gong Hyo Jin's true cooking skills were exposed, as Jung Ryeo Won commented after tasting the jjigae, "It tastes odd?". The honest Kim Soo Mi blatantly stated, "It tastes like an anchovy ate some kimchi and took a bath in this water", pointing out how bland the jjigae was.

In the end, Gong Hyo Jin raided Son Dam Bi's fridge and emerged with some MSG additives, which she poured into the jjigae. After giving the soup a stir, the ladies gave it a taste again and could not believe what a difference it made!

Smiling, Gong Hyo Jin told the girls, "It tastes good, right? You know when you're having a hard time, all you need to do is just mix this MSG in some water and drink it," causing laughter. Check out Jung Ryeo Won, Song Dam Bi, and Kim Soo Mi's reactions to Gong Hyo Jin's special(?) kimchi jjigae, below!

