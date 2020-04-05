3

#GUN is ready to party in MV teaser for comeback single 'Wednesday'

#GUN is getting closer to his comeback!

On April 5 KST, the Starship Entertainment rapper released the music video teaser for his upcoming single "Wednesday."


The video shows the aerial view of a large expanse of trees before moving to bright typography-based animation, augmenting the relaxed yet old school hip-hop inflected vocal effect of the song's sample in the background. The clip ends with a brief glimpse at #GUN sitting on a bed, looking introspective as a variety of colors and patterns are projected against him.

Meanwhile, "Wednesday" is set for release on April 7 at 6 PM KST.

Check out the teaser above!

