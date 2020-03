NCT 127 has released the performance version MV for "Kick It".

On March 20 KST, Pentagon revealed the choreography-oriented MV for "Kick It", their latest title song from the album 'NCT #127 Neo Zone'. As the song name suggests, the dance and the lyrics for the song features a lot of movement. It's a bit different than your typical performance version music videos as it features a lot of lighting and camera angle changes.

What do you think of the song and dance?