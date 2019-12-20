6

Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF

Latin hip-hop artist Mozart La Para collaborates with Jay Park on “SON MALAS”

Known for being one of Urban music’s biggest artists in the Dominican Republic, Mozart La Para has joined forces with Jay Park in a unique collaboration. 

The track “SON MALAS” is now available on all digital platforms through accompanied by a sexy visual. 

According to Mozart La Para, he stated he is "Happy to be able to work with my brother Jay Park, bringing Korea and DR together to give the world this mix of cultures". Jay Park likewise stated: "It’s my first time working with a Latin artist and I’m glad it’s Mozart. Incredible freestyler and talented artists and it's been only good vibes working with him. Also, it's something fun for the fans to enjoy.

