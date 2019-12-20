5

Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 51 minutes ago

HA:TFELT threatens legal action against malicious commenters, thanks fans for supporting her

HA:TFELT has left a strong message towards malicious commenters. 

"Thank you to all those who send me warm messages and give me strength. I did not interact with those imbeciles who try to cut down others' lives to comfort themselves. If they don't know how to interact they'll get sued, don't you think? Don't worry because I'm an iron girl." 

What do you think of HA:TFELT's statement? 

