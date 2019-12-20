HA:TFELT threatens legal action against malicious commenters, thanks fans for supporting her

HA:TFELT has left a strong message towards malicious commenters.

The artist uploaded a selfie on December 20th to her personal Instagram with the following caption:













"Thank you to all those who send me warm messages and give me strength. I did not interact with those imbeciles who try to cut down others' lives to comfort themselves. If they don't know how to interact they'll get sued, don't you think? Don't worry because I'm an iron girl."



What do you think of HA:TFELT's statement?