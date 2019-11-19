Sungmin releases 2nd pensive MV teaser for 'Orgel'

Sungmin has released a second MV teaser for his solo comeback title track "Orgel".

The MV teaser captures the quiet, thoughtful mood of Sungmin's title track with scenes of the singer quietly reflecting on his past and present. "Orgel" will be a warm, acoustic pop genre featuring comforting guitar sounds.

Meanwhile, Sungmin's 1st mini album 'Orgel' is set for release this November 22 at 6 PM KST. He'll also be greeting fans on the same day at 8 PM KST with a special comeback 'V Live' broadcast, 'Sungmin's Music Box'.