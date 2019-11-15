New '1 Night, 2 Days' season 4 cast members talk about one another behind their backs in first interview teaser!

KBS2's '1 Night, 2 Days' is finally returning to viewers with season 4, as well as brand new cast members!

Ahead of the new season's official premiere this coming December 8, the new faces of '1 Night, 2 Days' including the only original cast member Kim Jong Min, actor Yeon Jung Hoon, comedian Moon Se Yoon, actor Kim Sun Ho, rapper DinDin, and VIXX's Ravi sat down with the show's PDs and staff to talk smack(?) about one another!

Or rather, each of the cast members gave their honest and funny opinions of the other stars whom they'll be working with, starting with Kim Jong Min who seemed as carefree as always, willing to let everyone else do the grunt work with a big smile. DinDin and Moon Se Yoon both pointed out that actor Kim Sun Ho had a smile that seemed "too nice" for variety programs, while DinDin was eager to have Ravi on the same cast as him, noting how funny the idol was. Ravi, on the other hand, revealed that DinDin often asked him if his watches were "real", showing an indifferent attitude toward the rapper.

Finally, the cast's oldest hyung hoped that he'd be able to get along well with the maknae Ravi, who is 15-years younger than him. Ravi, however, couldn't help but shyly call Yeon Jung Hoon a "thief", for "stealing" the lovely actress Han Ga In from the general public.

Watch the full interview teaser above, while you wait for '1 Night, 2 Days' season 4 to premiere next month!