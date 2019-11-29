5

Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 56 minutes ago

JBJ95 turn back time in teaser video for 'Only One'

JBJ95 have dropped a pre-listening teaser for "Only One".

In the teaser video, the JBJ duo unit take on flowers as a them as they turn back time. "Only One" is JBJ95's upcoming special holiday digital single, and it's described as a trendy medium tempo hip-hop R&B that sings of the leaves falling and the first snow falling.

JBJ95's "Only One" teaser video drops on December 6 KST. What do you think of the pre-listening teaser? 

