ORLY has unveiled a pre-debut music video!



The singer, who hails from girl group ANS's agency, released a music video for her pre-debut single "Need You Now" on October 5 KST. The song, which was written by ORLY herself, fuses the emotions of a ballad with the electronic pulse of a dance single.



Meanwhile, ORLY's agency ANS Entertainment has yet to release her official debut date.





Stay tuned for more news about ORLY, and check out her pre-debut music video above!