A.C.E is back with the help of renowned choreographer Lia Kim and the first MV teaser has definitely made a strong impression.

The newest MV teaser for their upcoming release 'Intro : escape' features both Lia Kim and A.C.E as they take on a dark horror concept and showcase some powerful choreography to an electric and hard-hitting EDM track.

Check the impactful MV teaser out above!