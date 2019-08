W Project 4 has released their first MV teaser for their debut release, "1 Minute 1 Second (Return to Me)"!

The Woollim boys definitely bring forth their A-game as they stare moodily into the camera while standing on the sides of a long hallway. Although the teaser doesn't give us a snippet of the group's vocals, we do hear a catchy but sentimental electronic dance tune that's bound to make you groove to the beat.

Check out the teaser above!