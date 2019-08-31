Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Pentagon's Jinho covers his favorite Coldplay tracks for 'Magazine Ho'

Pentagon's Jinho covered his favorite Coldplay tracks for 'Magazine Ho'.

Jinho has been releasing his own rendition of popular songs for his 'Magazine Ho' series, and for his latest video, he's done a medley of songs by British rock band Coldplay. The Pentagon member took on Coldplay's tracks "Yellow", "In My Place", "The Scientist", "Adventure of a Lifetime", and "Viva La Vida".

Watch Jinho's latest 'Magazine Ho' video above! 

