Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

2

1

News
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 27 minutes ago

Red Velvet win #1 + Performances from August 31st 'Show! Music Core'!

AKP STAFF

MBC's 'Show! Music Core' is back for its weekly show featuring performances by your favorite artists!

As for the winners, Red Velvet, Jang Hye Jin & Yoon Min Soo, and Maktub were the nominees, but it was Red Velvet who took the win with "Umpah Umpah" that took the final win. Congrats to Red Velvet!


Other performers of the night were Sunmi, Yoo Se Yoon, Kim Jang Hoon, ITZY, Hayoung, Red Velvet, The Boyz, JBJ95, VIINI (Kwon Hyun Bin), ONEWE, EVERGLOW, IZ, Target, D1CE, Lee Woo, Pink Fantasy, and HOLICS.

Check out the performances below!

WINNER:

===

Sunmi

===

The Boyz

==

ITZY

==

Yoon Se Yoon

==
Red Velvet


===

  1. Red Velvet
  2. MUSIC CORE
  3. SHOW MUSIC CORE
0 616 Share 67% Upvoted
Hyeri
Hyeri Caught Swearing on TV?
24 minutes ago   3   497
BTS, V
"Wooga" squad is truly #FriendshipGoals
1 hour ago   0   642

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND