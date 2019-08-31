Red Velvet win #1 + Performances from August 31st 'Show! Music Core'!

MBC's 'Show! Music Core' is back for its weekly show featuring performances by your favorite artists!



As for the winners, Red Velvet, Jang Hye Jin & Yoon Min Soo, and Maktub were the nominees, but it was Red Velvet who took the win with "Umpah Umpah" that took the final win. Congrats to Red Velvet!





Other performers of the night were Sunmi, Yoo Se Yoon, Kim Jang Hoon, ITZY, Hayoung, Red Velvet, The Boyz, JBJ95, VIINI (Kwon Hyun Bin), ONEWE, EVERGLOW, IZ, Target, D1CE, Lee Woo, Pink Fantasy, and HOLICS.



Check out the performances below!



WINNER:



===

Sunmi



===

The Boyz



==

ITZY



==

Yoon Se Yoon



==

Red Velvet





===