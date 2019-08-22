Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Posted by sl278 1 hour ago

Kangnam goes through a major transformation after dieting

Kangnam is wowing fans with his weight loss transformation.

The popular star uploaded a before and after picture on his Instagram account, showing off his newly toned figure. He definitely looks a lot healthier as well. 

Kangnam apparently lost 15kg (~33 pounds) to achieve this transformation. The star promised back in May that he would go on a diet after rapidly gaining weight and it seems like he delivered on his promise.

Congratulations to Kangnam for achieving a healthier lifestyle! 

Alllovehere883 pts 58 minutes ago 0
58 minutes ago

Wait- is this actually good weight loss👏👏👏👏 I see some muscles forming too 👀—— dayum congratulations and I hope he stays healthy and happy 🥳

iluv1n2d134 pts 4 minutes ago 0
4 minutes ago

simon d needs to follow through. Kangnam looks good.

Share

