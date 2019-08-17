Oh My Girl put on a fairy tale-esque opening performance ahead of Mnet's 'Queendom' premiere

Mnet's newest girl group competition program 'Queendom' has revealed Oh My Girl's opening performance, ahead of the show's premiere later this month.

In their unique opener, the Oh My Girl members start the stage off with a delightful, fairy tale vibe. Then, coming together into formation, the girls display an elegant, synchronized choreography number.

Starring girl groups like Oh My Girl, Park Bom, AOA, (G)I-DLE, Lovelyz, and MAMAMOO, Mnet's 'Queendom' premieres on August 29 at 9:20 PM KST!