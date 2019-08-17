Netizens have discovered a new 'X1 Diet' to beat out the famous 'TEEN TOP Diet'

Netizens have finally(?) discovered a new "X1 Diet" to beat out the famous "TEEN TOP Diet"!
Originally, the "TEEN TOP Diet" goes like this: One fan was shocked after finding out the weights of all of the TEEN TOP members, and decided to go on a diet. They wrote, "I finally beat one TEEN TOP guy. Started off as 69.5 [kg] and I'm 61.3 [kg] today.... Next week I'll be Ricky..."
[Below, TEEN TOP members' weights go from L.Joe (top left), Chunji (top middle), Niel (top right), Ricky (bottom left), Changjo (bottom middle), C.A.P (bottom right).]
And now, here's the new "X1 Diet", a.k.a a list of the X1 members' weights from highest to lowest (Based on each trainee's 'Produce X 101' profiles):
Lee Han Gyul 69 kg
Jo Seung Youn 68 kg
Kim Yo Han 66 kg
Lee Eun Sang 63 kg
Han Seung Woo 63 kg
Cha Jun Ho 63 kg
Nam Do Hyun 62 kg
Kang Min Hee 60 kg
Kim Woo Seok 58 kg
Song Hyung Jun 55 kg
Son Dong Pyo 48 kg
Netizens commented, "Dong Pyo wasn't always that thin... he lost weight from dieting TT. Can he tell me his secret", "Wow this makes me mad", "It'll be years before I can beat Dong Pyo...", "I'll beat Dong Pyo one day if it's the last thing I do", "I guess girl groups will have to stay as far away from Dong Pyo as possible", "Even if he's short, Dong Pyo's 48 is still way too thin", and more.
Will you be trying out the "X1 Diet"?
