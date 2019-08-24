M.O.N.T take on a comic strip concept in colorful teaser for 'Rock, Scissors, Paper' MV

M.O.N.T is getting ready to come back with a brand new single!





On August 24, the boy group revealed the music video teaser for their new song "Rock, Scissors, Paper" (lit. trans), the title track on their second mini album 'Awesome Up!'. In the clip, each member is introduced in a quirky comic strip-style format. The scene then moves to all three members in matching sharp blazer looks, dancing part of the single's choreography as a sample of the hook is revealed.

Meanwhile, the full "Rock, Scissors, Paper" music video is set for release on August 25.

Check out the teaser above!