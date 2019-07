GOT7 has released a gorgeous vertical performance MV of their Japanese release "Love Loop".

All the members showcase their visuals and their performance skills in chic outfits in an empty studio set. The emotion seen on their faces as they perform the song really hits you in the feels as they continue to sing their hearts out. Although the MV is very simple, fans found it to be a treat to watch the group shine in their close-ups.

Check out the MV above.