VIXX is celebrating their 7th anniversary.

On May 24 KST, the boy group shared a special video in celebration of the meaningful day. The 33-minute clip shows the boys cooking and enjoying a meal together while also playing games.

Meanwhile, VIXX debuted under Jellyfish Entertainment with the first single "Super Hero" on May 24, 2012.

Enjoy the special clip for their 7th year together!