Fans will have to wait a bit longer for NCT 127's new MV.

On May 24 KST, SM Entertainment announced the delay in the MV release. The notice stated, "The release schedule of NCT 127 'Superhuman' MV will be changed in order to improve the final quality. We apologize for the confusion caused."

Originally, the new MV for "Superhuman" was scheduled to be out on May 24 at 12 am KST.

