The entertainment companies that sold the most albums in 2020

The year 2020 is almost over and many netizens take the time to compile the list of most sold albums by K-Pop artists.

Various lists have been published, such as the number of albums sold by K-pop artist companies. On December 15th, a bar graph was uploaded on an online community showing the number of total albums sold by entertainment companies in 2020 up until December 15th.

As expected, Big Hit Entertainment, the home to the global group BTS, came in at number one, selling over 10 million albums. SM Entertainment came in second place as they sold 8.1 million albums, followed by JYP Entertainment, selling 4 million albums.

Netizens could not help but to be impressed with the massive number of album sales sold by Big Hit Entertainment as they commented, "Wow, Big Hit Entertainment sold over 10 million copies," "Can't believe KQ Entertainment is on the list, I'm proud of ATEEZ," and "Wow, is that number for Big Hit real?"