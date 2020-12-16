10

Posted by AmieAmore 46 minutes ago

Taeyeon dominates domestic and international music charts as soon as she releases her new mini-album 'What Do I Call You'

Girls' Generation member Taeyeon has proven her popularity as many know Taeyeon to be a trusted and talented singer.

Taeyeon's new mini-album 'What Do I Call You' has topped the charts in major South Korean music streaming sites as soon as it was released at 6 PM on December 15th. 

According to SM Entertainment, on December 16th, Taeyeon's fourth mini-album title song "What Do I Call You" topped major domestic music charts such as Genie music and Bugs music. All the tracks from her mini-album also debuted on the charts as they ranked in the upper tier of the charts.

Taeyeon's songs also entered the Chinese music charts, such as China's QQ Music coming in at number 1. 'What Do I Call You' is composed of rhythmical songs in the R&B pop genre accompanied by Taeyeon's soft and lovely voice.

