Girls' Generation's Seohyun selected as new face of 'Secret Day Sanitary Pad'

Girls' Generation's Seohyun has been selected the new face of 'Secret Day Sanitary Pad'.

According to her label on December 1, Seohyun recently became the endorsement model for a women's sanitary pads. She's reported to have been chosen as the model for 'Secret Day Sanitary Pad' due to her image as having a healthy and disciplined lifestyle, which suits the brand's concept.

In other news, Seohyun starred in the recently wrapped up JTBC series 'Private Life'.

Stay tuned for updates on Seohyun and Girls' Generation.

is this gonna be another iconic pad add? i'm glad it's being normalized! people get periods! its totally fine!

